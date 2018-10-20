Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani resignation from APC

Related News

The senator representing Kogi West at the senate, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the resignation of his colleague, Shehu Sani, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Dino responded on Saturday, via his Twitter handle @dino_melaye, thanking God he had left the party before the same treatment would have been meted on him.

“Sen Shehu Sani has just dumped the APC. People who did not like you in the morning & afternoon but claim to like you at night.

“I beg borrow urself some brain. Baba God, I thank you say i=I no become suya in the hands of cash & carry party. (APC) Aboki accept my condolence,” Mr Dino said.

The Kaduna Central senator’s decision came a few days after the national body of the APC submitted the name of the governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s political adviser, Uba Sani, as the candidate for that senatorial district.

Mr Sani made his resignation known in a letter to the party chairman of the APC in ward 6, Tudun Wada North, Kaduna.