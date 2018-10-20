Magnus Abe denies dumping APC

Related News

The senator representing Rivers East in the Senate, Magnus Abe has denied social media reports that he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abe confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a text message on Saturday evening.

“How can I leave my father’s house and deny my inheritance?” he asked via a text message.

“We built the house with our tears, our sweat, and our blood.”

He said he will stay in “his father’s house” and fight for justice.

“No stranger can chase me out of my home. Desperation leads to fake news. Ignore them and focus on the God of justice,” he said.

The internet was, on Saturday, dominated by the story of his purported defection.

The rumours came the same day his colleague, Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central, resigned his membership of the party.

Like Mr Sani, reports tie Mr Abe’s purported exit from the APC to the conduct of the just concluded primaries in his state where he contested for the governorship ticket.

He was defeated by Tonye Cole, former governor, Rotimi Ameachi’s most preferred candidate.