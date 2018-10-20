2019: PDP alleges impersonation, threatens legal action

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said unauthorised persons in the party are trying to submit illegal names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 general election.

In a statement on Friday evening by its publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the impersonators allegedly sold forms to aspirants and illegally conducted primaries.

He said the party has officially submitted names of candidates for National Assembly elections to INEC ahead of the 2019 general elections and will ensure the arrest and prosecution of anyone who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidates of the party.

“The party notes with disdain moves by certain individuals to illegally submit (un)authorised names from some purported primaries by dissident elements, notably in Ogun State.” Mr. Ologbondiyan said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The PDP is aware that such elements forged and sold various fake nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains.

“Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass through the due process of screening and did not participate in primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by the National Working Committee.

“The conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in the purview of the National Working Committee. Any other purported primaries by any state chapter or any other level of the party is absolutely illegal and of no consequence.

“The PDP therefore warns, in the strongest possible term, that anybody who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidate of our party will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and stealing of funds derived from sale of fake nomination forms.”

The opposition party is yet to resolve the crises that rocked many of its state chapters in the aftermath of recently concluded primaries.