103 bag first class honours at UNILORIN

UNILORIN entrance
UNILORIN entrance

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem, on Friday, said that the university produced 103 First Class students in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Mr Abdulkareem announced the figure in Ilorin at a press conference to mark the beginning of the 34th convocation ceremony of the University. According to him, the university will graduate 12,108 students at the convocation scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

He said that 10,330 would be awarded first degrees and diplomas, while 1,778 would be awarded higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas. The vice-chancellor said that 2,553 students would graduate with second class (upper division); 5,750, second class (lower division); 1,660, third class, while 36 would graduate with a pass.

He hailed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for supporting the university’s efforts in capacity building.

“The university, through the Centre for International Education’s facilitation, attracted over N16 million as TETFund grants to sponsor staff members to different parts of the world for international conferences,” he said.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.