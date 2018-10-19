103 bag first class honours at UNILORIN

Related News

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem, on Friday, said that the university produced 103 First Class students in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Mr Abdulkareem announced the figure in Ilorin at a press conference to mark the beginning of the 34th convocation ceremony of the University. According to him, the university will graduate 12,108 students at the convocation scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

He said that 10,330 would be awarded first degrees and diplomas, while 1,778 would be awarded higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas. The vice-chancellor said that 2,553 students would graduate with second class (upper division); 5,750, second class (lower division); 1,660, third class, while 36 would graduate with a pass.

He hailed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for supporting the university’s efforts in capacity building.

“The university, through the Centre for International Education’s facilitation, attracted over N16 million as TETFund grants to sponsor staff members to different parts of the world for international conferences,” he said.