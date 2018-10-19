2019: NYSC distances self from text messages soliciting support for politicians

FILE: Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State inspects a Guard of Honour mounted by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 Batch B members during their swearing-in ceremony at Ganjuwa in Bauchi State on Thursday (26/7/18). 04031/26/7/2018/Deji Yake/BJO/NAN
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said text messages campaigning for political parties and candidates, allegedly emanating from it were fraudulent.

There have been rumours that NYSC is sending text messages to corp members on who to support for the 2019 general election.

The scheme however in a statement on its website Friday said it does not support any candidate and remains nonpartisan.

The release on its site, which was tagged “Important Notice” also said NYSC will never canvass for political parties.

“Corps members should please note that the NYSC will neither send text messages canvassing campaigning for political parties and candidates nor release corps data to such groups.

“The scheme is apolitical and remains unbiased to all contestants during election process and will continue to leverage on the tremendous achievements it has recorded in the democratic process of the country.

“The NYSC partners all stakeholders in order to ensure free, fair and credible elections across the country,” it said.

It warned corps members against being used by politicians in the coming general elections.

‘’All corps members are hereby reminded of the Director-General’s advice to remain neutral in their responsibility as INEC ad-hoc staff in the process of the 2019 General Elections,” the statement read.

