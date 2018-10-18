Senate begins consideration of report on alleged extortion by Hajj Commission

The Senate on Thursday distributed a 34-page report on investigation into alleged extortion of pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This followed presentation of the report by Chairman of a six-man Ad hoc Committee on Accommodation, Logistics, Feeding etc Onshore, Offshore of the Nigerian Pilgrims, Adamu Aliero in plenary.

Mr Aliero said the committee used various methodologies in its finding, including seeking useful information from NAHCON, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), air carriers and tour operators.

He added that the committee further conducted a two-day public hearing and inputs were received from all relevant stakeholders.

Mr Aliero also disclosed that “the committee undertook a fact-finding visit to Saudi Arabia.”

The committee according to the lawmaker, in its 18-point recommendation, noted that all unnecessary levies including registration fees and Hajj development levies should be stopped.

He further said the committee recommended that “the National Assembly should commence amendment of NAHCON and Utility Service Commission Act to meet international best practice.

“NAHCON should be sanctioned for violating relevant sections of 1999 Constitution, Procurement Act and NAHCON Establishment Act.”

Mr Aliero also said the committee recommended that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be allowed to carry out institutional oversight.

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should carry out investigation into alleged fraud in the provision of accommodation, adding that rooms should not be booked beyond the days pilgrims had to stay for Hajj.

He also said the central feeding arrangement should be scrapped; the reviewed local transport fare should be stopped and that pilgrims should not be charged beyond N1million under any circumstance.

He further pointed out that local air carriers should be given priority, while the number of days for accommodation should be reduced from 75 to 40.

In the same vein, the chairman said the number of bed spaces should be reduced from 24,000 to 20,000 to reduce the cost of accommodation during Hajj, among other recommendations.

He also said NAHCON should present its books for auditing.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, suspended deliberations on the matter till another legislative day to allow lawmakers to critically study the report.

The Senate at its sitting on July 20, 2017, deliberated on a motion presented by Ibrahim Danbaba (APC-Jigawa) on alleged extortion of money from Nigerian pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

