ICPC arraigns ex-Border agency boss for alleged age falsification

Victoria Odumosu
Victoria Odumosu

A former Acting Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Victoria Odumosu, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged age falsification.

Mrs Odumosu was arraigned before a judge, Olasumbo Goodluck of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on a five-count charge bordering on “conferring corrupt advantage upon herself as a public officer in order to keep herself in public service beyond the statutory retirement age”.

She was alleged to have changed her date of birth on the agency’s nominal roll from July 6, 1956 to July 6, 1960, when she was made the head of Human Resources Department of the agency, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

ICPC says this was unearthed after it launched an investigation into allegations contained in a petition it had received against the accused person.

Mrs Odumosu pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against her when they were read out to her.

Counsel to the accused person, Sayo J. Odumosu, through a written application, sought the relief of the court to grant his client bail.

Mr Goodluck then adjourned the case to Friday for bail hearing, while the suspect has been remanded in ICPC custody.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.