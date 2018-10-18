Hauwa Liman: Doctors wants Nigerian govt to ‘Step up’ in securing lives of humanitarian workers

Related News

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has joined a host of local and international bodies’ troubled over Monday’s execution of another health worker by Boko Haram terrorists, within a month.

According to the doctors, the Nigerian government needs to ‘step up’ in the areas of security of lives and property, especially of those offering humanitarian services across the country.

After the dreaded sect killed Saifura Khorsa, an aid worker, on September 16, it slayed Hauwa Liman, a midwife after a deadline it gave the government to meet its demands elapsed, on Monday.

Both health workers, until their deaths, were employed by the International Committee of the Red Cross worker, ICRC. They were abducted among others at an Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP), in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State last year.

Ms Liman’s death two days ago sparked outrage at home and abroad, with the Nigerian government expressing ‘shock’ over the incident especially after it appealed to the sect not to do so.

While condemning the killings Wednesday in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Obitade Obimakinde, the doctors noted that “adequate and proactive security measures would have prevented the needless act of terrorism and kidnapping embarked upon by the dreaded Boko Haram.”

“We also note the response of the Federal Government, condemning the killing while stating that they did all they could do to ensure her release. While appreciating the efforts of the government so far, we admonish the government to step up in the areas of security of lives and property, especially of those offering humanitarian services across the country”, the statement read.

Describing Ms Liman’s killing as a despicable act, the NMA also sympathised with the Red Cross and the family of the deceased “at this difficult time.”

The doctors further called on the federal government to “do everything within its capacity to ensure the release of all the other captives of Boko Haram which include Alice Loksha, the remaining health worker in captivity and Leah Sharibu, a 15 year old student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February.”

The insurgents still have Ms Loksha, another aid worker and a school girl, Ms Sharibu in captivity.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009, according to the Borno State Government, whose state is most affected by the insurgency.

Due to the efforts of the military and other security agencies, the terror attacks have been largely limited to Adamawa, Borno and Yobe since 2016. Before then, attacks were carried out in many Northern Nigerian states including Kano, Nasarawa and Abuja.

Despite the efforts of the military, however, the latest attacks show the terrorists are still able to carry out attacks on civilian and military targets.