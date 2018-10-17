Nigeria, Botswana sign agreement on cultural affairs, diplomatic relations

Related News

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said Nigeria and Botswana have signed agreements on cultural cooperation and diplomatic relations as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations.

The minister stated this on Wednesday in Abuja after the 4th session of Nigeria-Botswanan Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (BNJPCC).

“The signing of the agreements on the JPCC signalled our collective desire to promote political, economic, cultural, social, educational, scientific relations among others.

“It also marked a strategic cooperation and partnership to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities thus making a contribution in the fight against poverty and underdevelopment in our countries,” he said.

He said Nigeria attached great importance to relations with Botswana and the outcome of the meeting confirmed the friendly and cooperative ties between them.

He said as important partners, the two countries needed to work together to realise the fullest potentials of their bilateral relations.

Mr Onyeama stressed the need for both countries to transform their cooperation towards the achievement of sustainable inclusive economic growth.

“As members of both commonwealth and African Union, we should consult on regular basis with a view to strategically cooperate with each other in these prime organisations to achieve our set objectives,” he said.

He said the meeting had broaden the scope of collaboration between Nigeria and Botswana and also paved the way for regular political exchanges at a higher level.

The Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Unity Dow, expressed satisfaction with the existing relations between the two countries and reiterated the necessity to reinforce these relations for mutual benefits.

She stressed the need to deepen cooperation politically, economically, social-culturally and in all aspects of development in line with the principle of African Union,

The minister said the relation should be broaden from economic and technical cooperation to social cultural, human resources and manpower development as well as legal and defence cooperation.

(NAN)