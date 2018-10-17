Cloudy weather, moderate rains, thunderstorms to prevail on Thursday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm and moderate rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday, predicted partly cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms and light showers over Southern Abuja, Lafia, Markudi and Mambila Plateau.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over the region during the afternoon and evening period with day and night

temperatures of 28 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over southern Yelwa and southern Kebbi in the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that northern states would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 38 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experiences cloudy to partly cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms over Obudu, Ikom, Eket, Calabar and Portharcourt axis.

“There are chances of afternoon and evening localised thunderstorms over the inland and thunderstorms/moderate rains over the coast with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities are expected in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)