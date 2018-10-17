Nigeria Police promote three AIGs, four commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday approved the promotion of three Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

The commission also approved the promotion of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of AIGs.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani in Abuja, noted that the approvals were one of the highlights of the plenary of the newly inaugurated management of the commission.

Mr Ani stated that the new DIGs are Musa Muhammed, presently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos; Mohammed Usman, Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State; and Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, Office of the National Security Adviser.

The new AIG’s are: Godwin Nwobodo, currently CP Courses at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano State, Adeyemi Samuel Ogunjemilusi: CP, Akwa Ibom Command, Augustine Iornongu Iwar: CP, Bayelsa Command and Adekunle Oladunjoye: CP, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The spokesman quoted the Chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, as urging the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

Mr Smith also said that their new ranks imposed on them more challenging responsibilities, which called for more hard work.

He pledged the commitment of the commission to ensure that promotions in the Force was henceforth based on seniority, merit and passing the relevant official courses.

He charged the promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture by making a success of their new offices.

He added that the approval had been conveyed to the Inspector -General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for implementation. (NAN)

