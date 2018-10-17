Ibori goes to EU court after losing appeal against UK conviction

Related News

After losing an appeal on Wednesday against his conviction in the UK court for money laundering and stealing of public funds, former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, wants to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Ibori had pleaded guilty in a London court in 2012 to a 10-count charge of fraud and money-laundering, involving at least 50 million pounds sterling ($66 million).

He received a 13-year jail sentence of which he served half, as is common in the British penal system.

He came back to Nigeria in 2017 to file the failed appeal against his conviction.

“Chief James Onanefe Ibori has instructed his lawyers to drag the United Kingdom to the Court of Appeal at the European Court of Human Rights,” Tony Eluemunor, a spokesperson to Mr Ibori said in a press statement issued immediately after the former governor lost his appeal.

Mr Ibori said in the statement that the British courts have once again denied him justice.

“The Court of Appeal declined my application for leave to appeal my conviction based on Crown Prosecution (CPS) and Police disclosure failures compounded by police corruption unearthed way before I even arrived in the UK,” he said.

“The allegation of Police corruption, at least of Mr. John Macdonald, the Investigating Police Officer in my case, started on or about 10th of September 2007 while I was still in Nigeria. This issue of police corruption was raised by a different agency of the UK government working on an entirely different case at the time.

“This material fact should have been disclosed to my legal team on my arrival in the UK but it was not disclosed because the Crown Prosecution Service and the London Metropolitan Police knew the devastating and fatal impact that would have had on the case against me. The UK authorities chose deliberately to cover it up even though my legal team asked that all-important question in open court.

“This continued cover-up, which is inimical to justice delivery, has been displayed again today by the Court of Appeal when it denied me the opportunity to appeal my conviction at the Appeal Court and possibly the Supreme Court of England and Wales. This is international conspiracy carried too far to the detriment of the integrity of the British Judicial System.”

Mr Ibori vowed to fight all the way through “with every breath of energy in me to pursue the cause of justice not only for my sake but because it is the right thing to do to make the world a better place and to defend the rights of the down-trodden”.