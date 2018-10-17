Galaxy Backbone to partner FCT on Abuja smart city project

Related News

Nigerian IT Company, Galaxy Backbone, says it is in discussion with the Federal Capital Territory Administration on making Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, into a digitally smart city.

Yusuf Kazaure, managing director of the company, stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES after participating in a panel discussion on “Building Smart City Energy Ecosystem” as part of the ongoing Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding in Dubai.

Galaxy Backbone is a Nigerian government-owned information technology company which works on digital infrastructure, especially for government organisations.

Mr Kazaure said the company envisions solving a number of city management challenges with the implementation of the smart city initiative.

He said the project can bring about “better security management, transportation management, and will support government for better revenue collection”.

Galaxy Backbone, he said, is well positioned to provide the services, as the company has the needed tools.

“We have the largest fibre network in Abuja. We also have a data centre in Abuja, so we have the basic infrastructure that can support data collection, as well as storage and analysis of this data,” he explained.

“If you are able to put video cameras across locations in Abuja, those video cameras will enhance security. At the same time, if you are able to monitor and track road accidents, people who violate traffic rules, cross red lines, identify the cars, you will be able to them.

“This will make the functions of organisations like Federal Road Safety and Police more effective, and enhance revenue generation. So, they all add up. One simple installation but you can see the multi-faceted impacts it will bring across all the sectors,” he said.

Speakers at the panel earlier made presentations on how cities across the world function in a digital world, and the existing and future challenges of the human society.