Dogara declares two Reps’ seats vacant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has declared Kankia/Kusada and Toro federal constituencies of Katsina and Bauchi States vacant.

This declaration is coming as a result of the swearing in of two members of the House: Ahmed Babba-Kaita and Lawal Gumau as senators by the senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Kaita represented Kankia/Kusada federal constituency of Katsina State while Mr Gumau represented Toro federal constituency of Bauchi State.

The duo were elected as senators after the demise of the former occupants of the seats.

The late senators, Bukar Mustapha and Ali Wakili, died earlier in 2018.