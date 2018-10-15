N11 billion alleged missing funds: Court resumes hearing of ex-Gov Shema’s case

Related News

The Katsina State High Court, on Monday resumed the trial of ex-governor Ibrahim Shema of Katsina State, over alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Shema is standing trial before Justice Ibrahim Maikaita over alleged misappropriation of N11 billion.

Counsel to Mr Shema, Joseph Daudu (SAN), rejected the continuation of the case, saying they had filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, Kaduna against exhibits two and three tendered before the High court by the first principal witness, Ibrahim Dabo.

Mr Daudu, who was represented by Adedayo Adedaji, prayed the court to adjourn the matter until after October 26, 2018, which would give them chance to know their stand after the outcome of the appeal they had filed.

The prosecution counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), however, objected to the request, and urged the court to allow the second witness from Keystone Bank to testify.

The judge dismissed the request of the defendants and allowed the branch Manager of Keystone Bank, Abdulmalik Iyal to testify.

Mr Iyal presented the account opening package, statement of account and certificate of identification of Katsina State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as evidence before the court.

Mr Maikaita thereafter adjourned the case to October 16, for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)