Buhari salutes Alaafin of Oyo at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on his 80th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, issued the president’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Buhari joined the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State, traditional council, family and friends of the Alaafin of Oyo, who is heir to the historic Oyo Empire, in celebrating the landmark age.

The president expressed belief that the Oyo monarch’s 48 years on the throne of his fathers had been most remarkable for the entire dynasty.

According to him, this is illustrated by Alaafin’s contributions to the educational, social and cultural development of the people, both at home and abroad.

Mr Buhari extolled the Alaafin of Oyo’s courage in upholding the values of integrity, hard work and search for knowledge, which had been the hallmark of the great Oyo Empire.

He also commended him for regular counsel to governments, institutions and families.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to sustain the legacies of his fathers.

