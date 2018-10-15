Police confirm officers involved in killing of another Nigerian woman in Abuja

Related News

The Nigerian Police have confirmed that their officers were involved in the killing of Anita Akapson, a resident of the Federal Capital Territory, on October 13.

Following reports of Ms Akapson’s murder at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja, Nigerians on social media condemned the trigger-happy police officers suspected to be involved in the murder.

In a statement on Monday signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, directed the immediate detention of the officers involved in the murder and complete investigation into the matter.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident,” the statement added.

Another Nigerian, Nkechi Igwetu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, was allegedly killed by police officers in July.