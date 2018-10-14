NCAA lifts suspension on Aviation College certificate

Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria
Nigeria College of Aviation Technology

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has partially lifted the suspension on some certificates of the International Aviation College, Ilorin, Approved Training Organisation (ATO).

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA made the announcement on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Adurogboye said the lifting of the suspension was conveyed in a letter to the college dated October 8.

“The partial lifting of the suspension was as a result of the closure of a good number of the findings and the remarkable commitment demonstrated in closing the remaining findings as verified during the recent re-certification audit of the college.

“Consequently, the partial lifting ”is only applicable to the Fixed Wing Pilot (Aeroplane) and Flight Dispatchers Courses.

“It follows therefore that the helicopter flight training segment of the approved courses is still on suspension until the necessary corrective actions are undertaken,” he said this in a statement.

Mr Adurogboye, therefore urged the college to take necessary steps to close all open items after which the authority would carry out another round of re-certification exercise for total lifting or otherwise.

He said NCAA had earlier suspended the ATO of the college due to the deficiencies found during an audit of the institution.

Mr Adurogboye reaffirmed that the NCAA was committed to enforcement of compliance to safety regulations at all times so as to continue to guarantee safer skies in Nigeria.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.