Nigerian appointed country manager by global Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative

A staff of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Murjanatu Gamawa, has been appointed Country Manager by the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) based in Oslo, Norway.

She will be responsible for all English and Portuguese (Anglophone/Lusopohone) EITI implementing countries in Africa with specific roles of coordinating, supporting and guiding member countries in these affected African regions on implementation of EITI standards.

Before her appointment with the global EITI, Murjanatu Gamawa was a team leader (Oil and Gas) in the NEITI Technical Department.

She holds a BSc in Geology from University of Maiduguri, Nigeria. She also obtained MSc in Petroleum Geosciences from the prestigious Imperial College London. In addition, she has an MBA with specialisation in energy management from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. She equally received professional training and certification in petroleum policy and resource management from Petrad, a renowned foundation based in Norway.

Ms Gamawa began her career in extractive industry in the private sector; Flowline Energy Services based in Lagos, Ramwal House Support Services Ltd, Abuja and WesternGeco (Schlumberger) Gatwick, London before she joined the public service with her appointment in NEITI in 2010.

A member of the Nigerian Mining and Geoscience Society, the Council of Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG); American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, Ms Gamawa is the first Nigerian to be appointed to work with the international Secretariat of the EITI since its inception in 2003. She has since assumed duties.

Reacting to Ms Gamawa’s appointment, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, described the development as well deserved. He conveyed the best wishes of the board, management and staff while urging her to be a good ambassador of Nigeria at the EITI international secretariat.