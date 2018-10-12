Atiku mocks Buhari, says he’ll not take six months to appoint ministers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to appoint his cabinet before inauguration if voted president by Nigerians.

Mr Abubakar, in an apparent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari, said if elected president he would appoint his ministers before May 29, 2019.

“If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again,” Mr Abubakar said on his verified Twitter handle.

Mr Buhari, who was sworn-in on May 29, 2015, did not appoint ministers until about six months later in November.

A lot of analysts have said the president’s failure to appoint a cabinet early was one of the factors that worsened Nigeria’s economic problem in the early years of the Buhari administration.

Mr Abubakar, a former vice president, is expected to be the main challenger to Mr Buhari of the APC in 2019.

