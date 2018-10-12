Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to a former justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dennis Edozie, describing him as an accomplished jurist who diligently applied the law in principle.

As the late jurist is laid to rest in his country home in Oghe, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State,

President Buhari believes that he will be long remembered for his meritorious and dedicated service to the nation, earning him a seat at the apex court for nearly three years.

The president trusts that the respected jurist, teacher, community leader and statesman will be eternally honoured and celebrated for his exemplary and courageous works on the bench in upholding the laws and constitution of the country.

President Buhari extends his heartfelt condolences to Justice Edozie’s family, members of the judiciary and legal profession, and the government and people of Enugu State.

He prays that God Almighty will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the jurist.