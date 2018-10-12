Two Nigerians arrested in India

Related News

Two Nigerians have been arrested by the India police for allegedly defrauding people by posing fake advertisements on online market portal Quikr.

Quikr is an Indian classified advertising platform, founded in 2008.

According to a report published by The Times of India, on Friday, the accused are Samuel Udom, 24, and Ngandem Samuel, 33, both of whom live in Bangalore city in India.

Mr Udom was arrested for allegedly duping one Balakrishna Reddy to the tune of 82,500 Indian Rupees (about N408,000), promising to sell an Iphone, a One Plus 5T phone and a digital camera.

Mr Reddy reportedly came across the advertisement posted by Mr Udom on the online market portal, in January 2018 and deposited the money as advance payment in his bank account. However, Mr Udom did not send the cell phones and a camera.

The other accused, Mr Samuel, was arrested for allegedly duping Muhammed Alli of 85,000 Indian Rupee (about N420,000) through a fake Innova sale advertisement on Quikr.

”The courier tracking ID given by Udom was fake and the accused lodged a complaint with us”, the Times of India quoted the an officer of the police cybercrime unit, Raghu Veer, as saying.