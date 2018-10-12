Aircraft catches fire in Lagos

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

A turboprop aircraft belonging to Overland Airways was on Friday severely damaged by fire while parked at the airline’s hanger at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the ATR aircraft , with registration number: 5N-BPE, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when the incident occurred.

However, there were no casualties as the fire was quickly contained by fire fighters from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said that the regulatory authority had been notified of the incident and was awaiting the airline’s report.

He, however, added that “it was a minor incident and there were no casualties. We are still waiting for more details from the airline.”

Also, the spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Tunji Oketunbi, said the bureau’s investigators have been deployed to the scene to ascertain what led to the incident. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.