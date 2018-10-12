Gunmen attack Akwa Ibom governor’s former aide

Related News

A former aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mfon Udeme, was attacked around 1 a.m. on Thursday at his residence in Itiam, Itu Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen.

He is said to have sustained a gunshot wound and is being treated at a private hospital in Uyo.

Mr Udeme, a lawyer and a former chairman of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, who spoke to journalists from his hospital bed, said his attackers came for his life and not money or any other thing.

“After I was shot and left in the pool of my blood, God saved me by moving me beyond their reach because I heard when they were shouting, ‘where is he, where is he?’ a local newspaper in the state, Weekly Insight, quoted Mr Udeme as saying.

“I was with my family, with my wife, children, but they were neither attacked nor did they make away with any property. They only came looking for me.

“Yesterday at about 10 p.m. before I got attacked, I noticed that some people were trailing me, I resolved to make a report to the police the following morning, only to be attacked that night.

“Even when I told them, we don’t have much money in the house these days, we use card, but that I have some money in the car, I noticed that the man did not pick any interest in what I told him but rather they pushed me to the corner and shot me.”

Police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday afternoon that the attack on Mr Udeme was a robbery incident which he said is being investigated by the police.

Mr Udeme resigned his appointment as a special assistant on electoral matters to the governor about 28 days ago, citing lack of “work tools” as his reason for doing so.

He had also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Emmanuel, meanwhile, has accused the APC of trying to politicise the incident.

Mr Emmanuel, who spoke through a press statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, said the commissioner of police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has briefed the government that the incident was a robbery attack and not assassination attempt as claimed by Don Etiebet, the APC caucus chairman in the state.

“We wish to remind the APC that Akwa Ibom State has remained one of the most peaceful states in the nation, attracting foreign investors and an atmosphere of inclusion and freedom has been created by the Administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel,” the statement said.

“We advise them to stop engaging in unnecessary futile political expeditions using security as a layer of narrative. Akwa Ibom State is peaceful and safe and even the majority of the APC members have openly attested to this.

“We wish Barrister Mfon Udeme speedy recovery from his injuries, while the police are looking for the culprits responsible for the reported attack.”

Mr Etiebet, in response to the statement, said Mr Udoh should have waited for the police to issue its statement first on the incident.

“All that we want is a peaceful environment for people to go about their businesses, whether economic or political.

Mr Mfon Udeme on hospital bed, with blood dripping from gunshot wound

“Armed robbers indeed! Soon after he (Udeme) held a press conference vilifying the government! Did he carry money from the venue of the press conference home?

“Your party is in power and would be blamed first hand for any mishaps on the opposition. Note that very well and work to remove that stigma,” Mr Etiebet told the governor’s spokesperson, in a WhatsApp message seen by this paper.