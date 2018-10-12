EU funds workshop to address inadequate advocacy by Nigerian CSOs

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) today commenced a series of trainings to help increase the use of data and improve evidence-based advocacy by Civil Society Organisations.

The European Union-funded project which is supported by the British Council and implemented by the PTCIJ is tagged “Workshop on Evidence-Based Advocacy in the Criminal Justice and Anti-Corruption Sector.”

The first training in the series is being held at the Tahir Guest Palace Hotel in Kano State.

The project seeks to increase accountability and transparency in the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector through capacity building of 100 CSO representatives across five states of Nigeria – Adamawa, Anambra, Kano, Lagos and the FCT, to enable them do effective advocacy especially in the administration of the criminal justice act, increasing accountability and transparency in the criminal justice system and the anti-corruption sector.

At the start of the training, Mr Mboho Eno of the PTCIJ, said “data is a powerful advocacy tool and we are here to learn effective methods to communicate better, and to adopt a data driven and evidence-based approach to reporting and monitoring government, its agencies and representatives.”

Further reinstating the need for evidence-based advocacy, Adedeji Adekunle, stated that “CSOs have a responsibility to investigate and advocate for justice and issues of overwhelming public interest in an efficient and effective way. With increased information sharing through multimedia channels, there is greater opportunity for citizens to understand critical information and participate in improving democracy in their communities.”

At the end of the training, CSOs will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to carry out data-driven and evidence-based monitoring of the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector. Participating CSOs will also be better equipped to employ a variety of multimedia tools such as infographics and other such tools in producing and disseminating impactful, critical information that address service, efficiency, integrity and accountability gaps in the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector.