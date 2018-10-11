What the weather will look like on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Thursday, predicted cloudy to partly cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 16 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorms were likely over Ilorin, Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Gombe, Bauchi, Southern Kaduna and Mambilla plateau during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions during the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa and thundery activity over Southern Maiduguri during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 35 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms and rains over Enugu, Abakaliki and the coastal areas while the remaining parts are expected to be in cloudy to partly cloudy conditions during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected to prevail over the region with day and night

temperatures of 25 to 32 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)