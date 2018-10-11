PHOTOS: Obasanjo forgives Atiku, backs him for President

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the presidency of Nigeria.

Mr. Obasanjo spoke when Atiku Abubakar and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party visited him at his Abeokuta home.

He said he believed Atiku has ‘re-discovered and re-positioned himself’ and is now good enough to enjoy his support in the next election.

Mr. Obasanjo said, “Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here.

Rev Matthew Kukah, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi during the meeting at Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta L-R Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar [Photo: @SaharaReporters]

Read full story here