Senate refers ICPC Chairman, eight others to committee for screening

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chamber used to illustrate the story.

The nominations of Bolaji Owasanoye as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and eight other members were on Thursday referred to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption for screening.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, directed that the committee should screen the appointees and report back to the plenary within two weeks.

This followed a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for their confirmation in a letter to the Red Chambers.

Mr Owasanoye is from Osun while Grace Chinda is from Delta. Others are Okolo Titus (Enugu), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Adamu Bello (Katsina) and Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa).

Abdullahi Saidu (Niger) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa) also made the list as members of the commission. (NAN)

