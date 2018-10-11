PTCIJ programme beneficiaries, staffer get pan-African recognition

Related News

Six out of the 16 nominees shortlisted for the Africa Fact-Checking Awards are members and beneficiaries of the programming outputs of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

The prestigious, annual award is organised by Africa Check and honours African journalists doing work in the still-new field of fact-checking,

This year’s nominations recognised the impact of three of the PTCIJ’s flagship projects: DUBAWA, a fact-checking programme with a web-based fact-checking platform of the same name that delivers fact-checking trainings to newsrooms across Nigeria and has trained about 200 journalists since it was launched in February; UDEME, a social accountability project that is designed to fight corruption and deepen accountability in the budgeting, contracting and implementation of developmental projects in Nigeria; and the Next Gen Project, a catch-them-young program designed to introduce and indoctrinate campus journalists into the journalism profession.

Three of the nominees for this year, the fifth edition of the Africa Fact-Checking Awards, are Abiodun Alade, who works with Daily Trust Newspapers; Oluseyi Awojulugbe with The Cable, and Chikezie Omeje with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

They were part of the DUBAWA fact-checking training, a training that is facilitated by seasoned faculty and deep-dives into fact-checking, building a ground-up understanding of the concept from its history to its current location in the practice of journalism.

Adejumo Kabir and Alawode Ibrahim are campus journalists who are also beneficiaries of the PTCIJ’s Next-Gen Program and are part of a corp of campus journalists trained and mentored by the program who are redefining campus journalism in their various schools. The training typically include fact-checking modules to build their proficiency in the practice of fact-checking.

Messrs Kabir and Alawode were nominated for their fact-checking stories published on the DUBAWA website, a site dedicated to publishing multi-sectoral fact-checked claims.

Akintunde Babatunde’s nomination is as a result of his work on the UDEME project: tracking and monitoring capital, constituency and ecological fund projects and excellent use of FOI act to unravel inefficiencies.

Mr Akintunde leads the project as a project officer with the PTCIJ and in the less than one year since the program started has tracked, monitored, and reported on over 500 projects across 10 states in Nigeria.

According to details provided on the Africa-Check website, over 150 entries from more than 20 countries including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe were received for this year’s awards out of which, 16 nominees have emerged.