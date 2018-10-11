Nigeria Economic Summit Group names new Board Chair

Related News

Ahead of its 24th Summit, the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Wednesday named Asue Ighodalo, as its new chairman.

Mr Ighodalo will succeed the immediate past chairman of the Board, Kyari Bukar, who resigned from the position recently to pursue his political aspirations.

A statement from the NESG sent to PREMIUM TIMES said Mr Ighodalo is a founding partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, one of the foremost commercial law firms in Nigeria.

He obtained his first degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in July 1985.

The new NESG Board Chair’s core areas of practice include Corporate & Project Finance, Securities and Capital Markets, Energy & Natural Resources, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Apart from being a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (immediate past chairman of the Section on Business Law of the Nigerian Bar Association), Mr Ighodalo is also a member of the International Bar Association (Section on Energy and Natural Resources Law).

Also, he belongs to the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, Institute of Directors, Nigeria, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (Vice Chairman), Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Mr Ighodalo is the chairman, board of directors, Sterling Bank Plc, Dangote Flour Mills Plc and Global Mix Limited.

He also sits on the boards of other public and private companies, non-governmental organizations and a statutory body, including Mainstreet Technologies Limited, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Ensure Assurance Company Plc, Christopher Kolade Foundation, FATE Foundation and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

“His engagement with the NESG spans over 15 years during which he has been active in the Policy Commissions and also led the Central Organizing Committee for delivering NES 10. His appointment as Chairman provides continuity to the strategic growth and development of the NESG,” the statement said.

He had since joined the board of directors and became the first vice chairman in 2015.

The NESG is a private sector led think-tank organization that promotes sustainable growth and development in the Nigerian economy.

It is a not-for profit/non-partisan organisation with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led economy that is globally competitive on a sustainable basis.

Over the years, it has emerged as the leading platform for public-private dialogue in Nigeria.