Senator congratulates ‘new Minority Leader’

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe) on Wednesday congratulated the new Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti).

Mrs Olujimi assumed her new position as the Senate resumed on Tuesday.

She became the new Minority Leader of the upper chamber as soon as Godswill Akpabio, who formerly occupied the position, resigned.

Mr Apkabio had resigned his position in August. His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha. He, thereafter, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

While congratulating the newly sworn-in senators, Mr Lawan congratulated Mrs Olujimi.

“Mr President, let me join you in congratulating our new senators who took their oath this morning. We wish them a very fruitful and productive senate life.

“Mr president, even though not formally announced, I also want to use this opportunity to congratulate the new Minority Leader of the Senate, Biodun Olujimi.

He also congratulated Emmanuel Paulker, who now assumed the position of Deputy Minority Whip.

“Equally let me congratulate the new Deputy Minority Whip, Emmanuel Paulker.

“Mr president, I can see that the representation and the contribution of the house pf representatives to this senate is significant. Today, out of the ten principal officers of this Senate, six are originally of the House of Representatives. The two new senators as well,” he said.