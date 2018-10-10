Cloudy weather to prevail on Thursday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday, predicted cloudy to partly cloudy morning over the central cities with morning thunderstorms over Ilorin, Mambilla Plateau, Ibi and Jalingo axis.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the prediction Northern States will experience partly cloudy conditions during the forecast period with chances of thundery activities over Maiduguri and Potiskum axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that Northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 37 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning over the inland and coast of the Southwest with chances of thunderstorms over the coastal belt of the Southeast.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected to prevail over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)