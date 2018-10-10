Reps appoint new deputy house leader

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the House Representatives has named Idris Wase, a member from Plateau State, as the new deputy house leader.

Mr. Wase replaces the late Umar Jibrin whose replacement as a lawmaker was sworn in on Wednesday.

Mr. Jibrin died in April after a protracted illness.

The notice of the new appointment was contained in an announcement signed by the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The APC in 2015 zoned the position to the North-Central.

Until his appointment as deputy house leader, Mr. Wase, who represents Wase federal constituency, was the chairman of the committee on federal character.