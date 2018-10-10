Reps appoint new deputy house leader

The House of Representative in Chamber ... members are notorious for budget mutilation
The House of Representative in Chamber ... members are notorious for budget mutilation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the House Representatives has named Idris Wase, a member from Plateau State, as the new deputy house leader.

Mr. Wase replaces the late Umar Jibrin whose replacement as a lawmaker was sworn in on Wednesday.

Mr. Jibrin died in April after a protracted illness.

The notice of the new appointment was contained in an announcement signed by the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The APC in 2015 zoned the position to the North-Central.

Until his appointment as deputy house leader, Mr. Wase, who represents Wase federal constituency, was the chairman of the committee on federal character.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.