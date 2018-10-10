Related News

All is not well in the camp of the Libya national team as they get set to face Nigeria in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games this Saturday in Uyo and three days later in Tunisia.

The Libyan coach, Adel Amrouche, has reportedly resigned from his position barely 72 hours to facing the Super Eagles.

As reported by the Libya Observer, referring to sources close to the Libyan Football Federation, several factors culminated in the shock resignation of Amurouche.

The Libyan Football Federation was yet to formally confirm the resignation at the time of this report.

The Algerian coach is reported to be owed six months wages and there are claims of apathy and unhappiness among the players at the coach’s methods.

Omar Al-Miryami, the local coach who Amrouche replaced in May, has been put forward to lead the Libya team for both games against Nigeria on October 13 in Uyo and October 15 in Tunisia, according to the report.

Amrouche’s first and only game in charge was last month’s 0-0 draw away to South Africa which consolidated Libya’s position as group leaders with four points from two games.

The Algerian has had a long history of controversies from his past jobs.

It will be recalled Amurouche, 50, also resigned from his first job as an international coach when he packed up and left Burundi citing poor conditions.

In his second national-team job – overseeing Kenya – he was handed a suspension by CAF for allegedly spitting at a referee.

Last month, the 50-year-old sparked anger in Nigeria immediately after his team held South Africa by claiming that the Super Eagles, his next opponents, only believed in black magic and was even willing to play the two AFCON qualifers again the Eagles in Nigeria.

He was later forced to retract the comments, claiming they were made as a joke.

With Libya currently dominating proceedings in Group E after two round of games, many will expect that the Super Eagles cash on the supposed crack in the ranks of their opponent now.

The Super Eagles who are desperately seeking a return to feature in the AFCON tournament since they last did in 2013 in South Africa are currently lying third in the group.