2019: Man treks to Abuja for Atiku

A young man, Kamaludden Bashir, has commenced trekking from Zaria to Abuja to show his support over the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bashir who arrived Kaduna on Tuesday, a day after he left Zaria, told journalists that he plans to reach Abuja within five days.

“I am really happy with the victory, that is, why I am trekking to Abuja to show him that I am with him 100 per cent.

“Along the way, I will sensitises thousands of youth to join me in the campaign to make Nigeria great under Atiku as president.

“I believe that only he can overcome the problems of unemployment, poverty, insecurity, communal and ethno-religious crisis disturbing the peace and stability of the country.”

According to him, he left Kwarbai area of Zaria at about 6:30 am on Monday after his parents prayed for him.

Mr Bashir believed that Mr Abubakar’s structures all over the country were strong enough to push for his election in February.

“I believe in Atiku, that is, why I am trekking in solidarity and praying for him to win the 2019 presidential election.

“I believe he is the best man that can fight corruption and take Nigerian youths to the Promised Land.”

According to him, he was robbed of his money, food and water along the way, but said the experience would not deter him from continuing with the journey.

Mr Bashir urged Nigerian youths to support the former vice president during the general elections so as to put Nigeria on a better direction.

(NAN)