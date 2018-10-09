Saraki replies APC, says statement irresponsible

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described a statement attacking him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as irresponsible.

The APC in a statement on Tuesday by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Mr Saraki’s loss shows PDP delegates “were fed up with his political style.”

Mr Nabena said the disappointing performance of Mr Saraki at the PDP Presidential Election Convention is a befitting end to the ambition of a “greedy, untrustworthy and double-dealing politician.”

Mr Saraki, who recently defected to the PDP from the APC contested the party’s presidential ticket but came third with 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal with 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1532 votes.

The ruling party has consistently called on Mr Saraki to resign as senate president since his defection but the former Kwara State governor has dismissed such calls.

In response, Mr Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, accused the ruling party of always being disturbed at the mention of his name.

“We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki. It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the APC (sic PDP),” he said.