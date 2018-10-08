Fayose threatens to leave PDP over Atiku’s emergence

Related News

Outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has regretted the failure of Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to emerge as the PDP presidential candidate at the party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt on Saturday. He also threatened to leave the party.

Mr Fayose, in a statement on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said he supported his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, to ensure the emergence of Mr Tambuwal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that former Vice President Abubakar Atiku picked the PDP ticket for the presidential race after scoring 1,532 votes to floor Mr Tambuwal who got 693 votes.

Mr Fayose, while reacting to the outcome of the primary election, said that he was reconsidering his membership of the PDP because of Mr Tambuwal’s loss.

“We have no regret aligning with Governor Wike to support Governor Tambuwal for the presidential ticket. We have no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go

“I may renounce my membership of the party, if the need arises

“In the main time, myself and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far, but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation,” he said.

(NAN)