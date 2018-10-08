PDP Primary: Tambuwal, IBB congratulate Atiku

Related News

The Sokoto State Governor and former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday congratulated former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the flagbearer of the party in the 2019 presidential election.

In a letter Mr Tambuwal personally signed, he described Mr Abubakar’s emergence as a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party.

”On behalf of my humble self, my family, and millions of my supporters from across the length and breadth of the country, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate Your Excellency on your emergence as the standard flagbearer of our great political party, the PDP at the just concluded National Convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

”Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party and has sent a strong signal about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved nation Nigeria.

”The task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.

”This calls for unity of purpose that admits of no division, no distractions and no internal wrangling. I commit myself to this task and urge all members of our great party to roll up their sleeves and set to work as members of one united family,” the former speaker said.

Also a former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has extended a congratulatory message to the former vice president.

”One of the few reasons I admire Atiku is because he is one of the very few politicians who has a lot of investments in Nigeria; for some of these reasons, he has my blessings. We shall ‘Atikulate’ together in 2019, my congratulations to him,” Mr Babangida said in a brief statement.

Mr Abubakar polled 1,532 votes at Sunday’s PDP presidential primary election to defeat Mr Tambuwal who scored 693 votes, and 10 other candidates. Most of the other contenders have already sent in their best wishes to Mr Abubakar.