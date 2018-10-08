Osoba, Odinkalu for second GOCOP annual conference

Related News

The Second Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers will hold at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State on Friday, October 19, 2018, with former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, as Chairman.

A statement signed by GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, said the theme of the conference is: “Online Publishers’ Role Towards A Sustainable Economy, Credible Election and Security in Nigeria.”

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, will be the guest speaker.

The Chairman, Centre of Excellence in Multimedia Technology, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Ralph Akinfeleye; and Director, ICT Centre, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Leonard Shilgba, will be the discussants.

Speaking on the choice of the theme, GOCOP President, Dotun Oladipo, said: “The prevailing economic, political and security realities in Nigeria require keen interest from the media.

“With the 2019 general elections approaching, Nigerians deserve access to authentic news and views, which are best provided through digital platforms upon which GOCOP members operate.

“As an organisation, GOCOP is committed to ensuring that the use of fake news and misinformation do not destroy Nigeria’s political, economic and security progress, hence the need to look at the critical role of online publishers as entrusted to them by the Constitution.”

The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholder groups in the media will be represented at the conference.

GOCOP represents media organisations registered in Nigeria with promoters drawn from practitioners who have served at senior levels in the profession.