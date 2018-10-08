PDP convention: Jang reacts to Atiku’s victory, accepts defeat

Related News

A presidential aspirant at the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries, Jonah Jang, has congratulated former vice president Atiku Abubakar over his victory on Sunday.

Mr Jang promised to work and support Mr Abubakar’s victory in the upcoming presidential election.

Mr Abubakar, who defeated 11 others in the exercise, is now the PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

The former vice president, who is contesting for the country’s number one seat, has been eyeing the seat for more than 20 years and is expected to be the main challenger to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election in the 2019 election.

Mr Jang, who accepted the outcome of the primaries, gave the congratulatory message in a statement personally signed by him and issued in Jos.

“In the build-up to the 2019 General Elections, I indicated interest to seek election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Mr Jang.

“In the just concluded National Convention held in Port Harcourt to elect a Presidential Candidate for our Party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that journey came to an end when His Excellency former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious.

“On behalf of my Campaign Team and Supporters, I hereby congratulate Atiku Abubakar for a deserved victory and accept in totality the outcome of the Primary Elections. It will go down in history as one of the very best Conventions in our history as a political party,” Mr Jang emphasised.

The former governor, who came second to the last with 19 votes in the primaries, described Mr Atiku as an awaiting president. He called on him to look into the plights of middle-belt region as one of his priorities if elected.

“Importantly, I find it quite necessary to call the attention of our President-in-waiting to the plight of the people of the Middle-belt. These are people who have sacrificed so much for our country but have gotten death and destruction of their properties and farmlands in return. Your Excellency, when you get to power and you would get there by the grace of God, let their security, welfare, and prosperity be of utmost concern to you.

“As a loyal member and responsible stakeholder of the People’s Democratic Party, I hereby pledge to support and work for the actualization of the anticipated Atiku Abubakar presidency which would be the answer to the multifaceted problems confounding the current occupant of Aso Rock,” Mr Jang said.