Police arrests 49 thugs over ballots snatching, destruction of billboards in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa State has arrested 49 political thugs that specialize in ballot box snatching, destruction of billboards, posters, and banners in the state.

The suspects were arrested in the just concluded political parties primary election conducted across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told journalists on Saturday that all the suspects would be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.

Mr Jinjiri said the affected local government councils which witnessed the activities of the political thugs are Birnin Kudu, Hadejia, Babura, Sule-Tankarkar, Taura, Jahun and Gagarawa.

“In this regard, 49 political thugs were arrested with assorted weapons in connection with ballot box snatching, thuggery and impersonation,” he added.

He stated that despite engaging politicians on a stakeholders’ meeting on activities of political thugs by the command, initially, success was recorded as the crisis subsided and politicians agreed to maintain peace.

“To our dismay, at the dawn of the political activities, some unscrupulous elements were out to disrupt the conduct of primary election being conducted by political parties in the state.

“The command has issued a strong warming to politicians and their supporters alike, who are willing to foment trouble as electioneering is about to commence.

Mr Jinjiri quoted the relevant section of the electoral Act 2010 (with 2011amendments) which provides that “A person who, while present at a political rally or procession or voting centre, has with him any offensive weapon or missile otherwise than in pursuance of a lawful duty is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a maximum fine of 2,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 2 years or both.

“Also, section 95 has that the use of abusive language, slander and thugs during campaigns are offences which can attract on an individual a maximum fine of of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 month but if committed by a political party, it will attract the fine of N2,000,000.

“Police in Jigawa will continue to maintain political resolute in the protection of lives and property,” Mr Jinjiri said.