Nigeria, Pakistani armies to collaborate on training, intelligence – Buratai

Related News

The Nigerian Army has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on training, intelligence, radio communication and logistics support for its personnel.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, spoke on Thursday when he received the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Wagar Kingravi, at the army headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Buratai recalled that both countries had enjoyed military collaborations, ranging from exchange of training at junior and senior staff courses at the National Defence College (NDC).

The army chief expressed readiness to continue to partner the Pakistani’s army in order to tap from its wealth of experience, especially on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

He noted the role played by the Pakistani armed forces in assisting the Nigerian Army with radio communication equipment in the fight against insurgency.

Earlier, Mr Kingravi said he was proud of the relationship that exists between the two countries, especially in military cooperation.

He said that Nigeria and his country shared similar challenges, noting that the cooperation would go a long way in helping both countries to tackle them.

The high commissioner commended the Nigerian Army for successes recorded in the fight against terrorism.

He said his country’s army has the capacity to train a battalion of Special Forces of the Nigerian Army.

(NAN)