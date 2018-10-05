APC Adamawa, FCT primaries to hold Friday

Related News

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the senatorial primaries for Adamawa State and the Federal Capital Territory will hold on Friday.

The party chairman made this known while addressing journalists after his meeting with governors and other party members at his campaign office in Aso Drive, Abuja.

He said the panel sent to Adamawa State arrived late due to logistics challenges, therefore warranting the change of date for the election.

Direct primaries will be conducted in line with the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“The people we sent to Adamawa, they couldn’t get there on time, of course, for logistics reasons. They are on their way now. Some have already arrived there and we have directed them. Tomorrow morning, they will commence the exercise – direct election – in Adamawa State.”

In the FCT, the chairman said the primaries will hold Friday, insisting on direct mode of primaries.

The party chose direct primaries for FCT just as it chose for other states. However, a group, which identified itself as FCT native youth forum, asked the national chairman to leave FCT delegates to decide their mode of primaries as his alleged interference will cause crisis.

According to the chairman, some persons who tried hijacking the process, wasted the day. Rather than conduct primaries, they spent the day protesting against the party’s choice of mode of primaries.

“So FCT will have to do direct primaries. Today has been wasted. I have told the committee to go back, call the stakeholders, by tomorrow 7 O’clock they will have to start the process of conducting free, fair and direct primaries in the FCT. This is not negotiable. The aspirants, those who are looking for short cuts, my advice to them is that there is no short cut to the democratic process.

“I think there are some elements who believe they can hijack the process and impose their personal preference. We have tried to clean up our political party’s internal democracy and eliminate corruption as much as possible and empower the ordinary party member to have a say on who represents him and who flies the flag of the party and FCT is the capital of Nigeria. If we cannot do transparent election in FCT, then for me, it is a sad day.

“So, some elements within the FCT executives have tried, rather than going to work with the panel set up, are organising sponsored protest to say they don’t want democracy. If they don’t want democracy, they will have to live outside the democratic space but the APC is determined to enforce all the rules of democracy in FCT.

The party therefore sought for the compliance of all, as anything done contrary, will not be accepted.

“Anybody who does anything that is not done in accordance with the procedure which vested the power on the electoral panel, the outcome of that will, of course, not be acceptable. When we mean direct primaries, we mean direct primaries. It doesn’t have two meanings.”

He also warned against the use of membership card or slip as the party has not issued any of such document to its members. He said the requirement to vote for the direct primaries is if the members have PVC which has his/her details, which must match that of the register.

“Everybody that is a registered member, on the basis of the membership register, those are the only people who are going to be allowed to vote. That membership register has been made available to the party in Adamawa State, it has also been made available to those who are going to conduct the election.

“Anybody parading any fake membership card or whatever, those are not our documents. We have not issued membership card. Our directive is clear. Use your PVC. Your PVC bears your names, your ward, and your photo ID. The voter register which the APC has generated, bears your name, your ward and your photo ID. The two are supposed to match. The basis for accreditation is the membership register, which is digitalised, and your PVC card.

“Any other form of identification that people try to procure, fake membership slip and all, will not be used.”