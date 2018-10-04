NiMet prevails cloudy, rainy weather on Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms over the central cities such as Abuja, Lokoja, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi, Jalingo, Bida, Minna, Jos, Ilorin and their environs in the morning hours.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were expected over the entire region in the afternoon and evening periods with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience morning thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Kaduna, Zaria, Kebbi , with partly cloudy conditions over the Northeastern parts.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 35 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms and moderate rains over Southwest inland cities and cloudy morning over coast.

“Southern States will experience day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 32 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are indications for more influx of moisture into the country, hence thunderstorms and rains are likely over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)