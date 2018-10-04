NUC to make ICT training compulsory for Nigerian university undergraduates

Related News

The National Universities Commission (NUC) plans to make Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training compulsory for all Nigerian university students.

The commission said it is already working on the framework to ensure students pass through the training phase before they can graduate.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at an interactive session between the directors of ICT of Nigerian universities and the committee of NUC for ICT development.

Mr Rasheed was represented at the event by the chairman of the committee, Johnson Asinugo.

According to him, there is no reason to graduate a Nigerian student who is not computer literate.

“Part of what we are trying to do now is to establish a framework where all Nigerian university graduates or students would pass through an ICT training phase.”

He said many issues will also be resolved within the university community once it is computerised.

“If the university system computerises its environment sufficiently, most of the problems such as the issue of getting transcript will reduce because there will be a portfolio of all the students data. It is only an analogue method that sees issues with transcript among others,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology at the commission, Babatunde Raymond-Yusuf, said ICT is driving and shaping all activities in the world, hence the need for universities to put in place structures as well as capacity to drive education using appropriate ICT tools.

He said the commission wants to leverage on ICT to drive teaching, learning and research in Nigerian universities in order to help the graduates to be people who see innovation as a driver of development at individual and national levels.

“As soon as we finish this stage of data gathering, specific step will be taken to attract funding to the system. By the time we finish this process, it should be a thing of the past for any Nigerian university to be unable to use ICT to resolve these issues,” he said.