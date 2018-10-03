Cloudy, rainy, thundery weather to prevail on Thursday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday, predicted prospects of morning thunderstorms and rains over the central cities like Bauchi, Lokoja, Yola, Lafia, Gombe, Ilorin, Jalingo, Markudi, Mambila plateau and Abuja.

It added that cloudy conditions and thunderstorms were expected over the high grounds of the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience prospects of thunderstorms in the morning hours with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the northeast later in the day.

It also predicted cloudy conditions over the northwest with prospects of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa and Kebbi with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 20 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms in the morning hours with prospects of rains in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Southern cities will have day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively throughout the forecast period,” NiMet predicted.

