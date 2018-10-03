Man jailed 10 years for stabbing own brother to death

Related News

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Collins Abakwe, to 10 years in prison for stabbing his younger brother Chibuike Abakwe to death during an argument over a girl.

The judge, Raliat Adebiyi, sentenced the convict, who was arraigned on a charge of murder in 2013, after finding him guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The initial charge of murder was commuted to manslaughter, following a plea bargain agreement the convict had with the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Following the plea bargain agreement, Mr Abakwe was re-arraigned on Wednesday and he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter.

“The court is satisfied with the jail term agreed upon by the prosecution and defence counsel.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to 10 years imprisonment,” Mrs Adebiyi said.

Before handing down the sentence, Mrs Adebiyi enquired from Mr Abakwe whether he understood the meaning of the agreement he had entered into.

He, replying in the affirmative, told the court that he had signed the agreement himself.

According to O.A. Olugasa, the lead state prosecutor, the convict committed the offence on Valentine’s Day in 2013 at No. 54, Adeyanju St., Amukoko, Lagos.

“Collins stabbed his younger brother, Chibuike to death with a broken bottle during an argument.

“The siblings were arguing over a friend’s girlfriend, who was trying to pass the night in their home.

“The misunderstanding became very violent and Collins ended up stabbing his younger brother, resulting in his death,” she said.

Mr Olugasa also requested that the court should order the family of the convict to admit him in a rehabilitation centre.

“This is to enable him undergo proper counseling when he finishes his prison term,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 221 and 227 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011. (NAN)