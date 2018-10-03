Group promises to train politicians, citizens to make Nigeria better

Related News

A civil society organisation has promised to begin the training and retraining of Nigerian politicians and political parties, in a bid to instil the needed qualities for rendering better services to Nigerians.

The organisation, ‘Stand Up Speak Out’ (SUSO) Initiative on Monday, said it is important for the Nigerian populace – home and abroad – to be involved in making Nigeria a better place.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Abuja, the chairman of the organisation, Doyle Edeni, said the SUSO initiative was started for the reorientation of the citizens.

Mr Edeni said the initiative is for all Nigerians.

According to him, things will remain the same in Nigeria until citizens begin to exhibit a change of mind set and seek solutions to challenges facing the nation.

He said the initiative is for all Nigerians to own and form a bond with the aim of accomplishing that better Nigeria of their dream.

“As Nigerians, we cannot continue to bear the scars of what other people label us as,” Mr Edeni said.

He said citizens must learn to be concerned about the output of policy makers and those elected into office.

He said the Nigerian dream can be referred to as the basic desire of every citizen to have a good home, raise a family and do what they are passionate about; but these must be achieved in a debt-free manner.

He said the quest to survive and succeed can hardly be achieved in the midst of the harsh circumstances and challenges facing the country.

“There must be a reorientation of every Nigerian. It is fraudulent for us to try to imitate the westerners in all we do, we should be very comfortable in what we have and who we are,” he said.

Speaking on approaches to achieve the Nigeria of every citizens’ dream, Mr Edeni said SUSO is an organic campaign founded to define the “real true Nigerian”.

It also aims at re-awakening national consciousness among citizens by giving a voice to the ordinary hardworking Nigerians.

“There must be a rediscovery of the strength in our diversity and the creation of a new indomitable national spirit of unity through the empowerment of citizens to rise up to their true potential.

“We will also focus on re-igniting the passion for accountability and dignity through raising champions to identify and showcase role models in the society,” Mr. Edeni said.

Also speaking, a member of the board of trustees, Ibiere Dateme, said SUSO will adopt direct campaigns, grassroots intervention, town hall meetings, institutional campaigns, constructive engagements and collaboration with government agencies like the National Youth Service Corps, the ministry of youth and development among many others to create an enabling environment to bring the desired societal change.

She said there is no membership benchmark as every citizen, from the age of 12 and above, who meets the initiative’s set criteria, can become a member of SUSO.