APC clears more senatorial aspirants

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared three more aspirants for its senatorial primaries.

The National Working Commttee (NWC) of the party cleared Kabir Barkiya and Bello Madiya from Katsina State and Yusuf Galambi from Jigawa State.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, late Tuesday night.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Katsina aspirants, Engr. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya and Bello Madiya to contest the Party’s primaries.

“A Jigawa State aspirant, Yusuf Shittu Galambi has also been cleared by the Party NWC to contest the Senate primaries in the state.”

The party’s senatorial primaries, which was scheduled initially to hold Tuesday will hold Wednesday.

