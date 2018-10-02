Primaries: APC clears Orji Kalu, Yusuf Haruna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared a former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, and Yusuf Haruna to contest the party’s senate primaries.

The two aspirants will be contesting for Abia north and Kogi central senatorial districts respectively.

The party made this known in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, Tuesday evening.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the former governor of Abia State, Uzor Kalu and Yusuf Haruna to contest the party’s senate primaries for Abia North and Kogi central senatorial districts respectively.”

The party, which had earlier released a list of aspirants cleared for the senatorial primaries, disqualified controversial former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba.

The party also postponed its senatorial primaries originally scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday October 3.

